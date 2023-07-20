2 Infiltrators killed along LoC In Kupwara: Army

Srinagar: Two infiltrators were killed along Line of Control in Machil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Wednesday.

“Based on specific intelligence provided by BSF, duly corroborated by other intelligence agencies of likely infiltration through (Machil) Sector, a joint operation by Indian Army, BSF and JKP was planned and multiple ambushes were laid along the likely routes of infiltration,” a defence ministry spokesperson based here said in a statement.

“On the intervening night of 18/19 July 23 at around 2300 hours own troops detected suspicious movement along the Line of Control,” he said,, adding, “The movement of (militants) was continuously tracked through surveillance devices. At around 0455 hours contact was established with (them). Intense fire fight ensued resulting in elimination of two foreign (militants)”.

A thorough Joint Search Operation was launched alongwith with JKP in the morning, resulting in recovery of four AK series rifle, one UBGL, five UBGL Grenades, nine magazines, 175 AK rounds, six hand grenades, tactical vests and large quantity of “war like” stores, he said.

The identity of militants is being ascertained, he said. “This successful counter infiltration operation is yet another example of exemplary synergy between the security forces,” he said, adding, “It is also an indicator of repeated attempts by (militant) groups to push (militants) and war like stores into Jammu and Kashmir to disturb the prevailing peace, development and growth in the Union Territory.”

Meanwhile ADGP Kashmir in his message has said that this successful operation not only foiled the infiltration attempt but also dealt a severe blow to the plans of militants to disrupt peace and stability in the valley. “The dedication and commitment of Jammu & Kashmir police/security force personnel involved in this anti-(militant) operation have once again demonstrated their readiness to protect the nation against all odds.”

