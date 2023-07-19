Embracing AI to bring efficiency in working of govt offices: CS

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today launched ‘JK Saransh’, a first of its kind Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool for document summarization developed by the Information Technology Department of the UT.

On the occasion the Chief Secretary complimented the Department for embarking on the path of adopting modern technology and tools to bring in efficiency and accountability into the government processes. He asked them to work towards adopting the tools that aids in identifying the habitual miscreants in different departments working against larger public interests.

Dr Mehta even advised the local NIC to generate reports highlighting the performance of different government departments onboard on e-office. He called for pinpointing different users whose disposal of files is poor or whose take-off on the software is negligible. He made out that such an attitude on part of any government officer/official is unacceptable and should be viewed seriously.

He advised creating mass awareness about the services offered online particularly in rural areas. He asked for holding such informative sessions during morning assemblies in schools and workshops in higher educational institutions to train around 10 lakh youth in making good use of these online platforms.

On the occasion the Chief Secretary also launched a ‘painting’ and ‘photo caption’ competition as part of the ‘Digital J&K’ campaign. Both these competitions are aimed at creating awareness about the Digital initiatives rolled out by government. The link for registration by intrested persons would be available online on JKMyGov application to be reached out at the URL http//:jk.mygov.in.

Talking about these initiatives the Commissioner Secretary, IT, Prerna Puri stated that it would offer an opportunity to people to showcase their talent and creativity while capturing the captivating essence of Digital J&K.

She revealed that the participants stand a chance to win prizes also. The top five winners of the selected best entries shall be awarded cash prizes and a certificate of appreciation by the Department. The prize amount for 1st Prize is ₹ 10,000, ₹ 5,000 for 2nd position holder, and ₹ 3,000 as an award for winner at 3rd position. In addition two Consolation Prizes of ₹ 2,000 each would also be given in each category, she informed.

The timeline of the Contest has been fixed for 24 days till 11th of August, 2023, as was learnt during this meeting.

Those who were present on this occasion includes Principal Secretary, Education; IT Consultant for UT; SIO, NIC besides other concerned officers of the Department.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print