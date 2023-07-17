Traffic Cop Among 3 Persons Killed As Multiple Vehicles Crash in Srinagar Locality

Srinagar: A traffic cop was among three persons killed in a fatal mishap involving crash of multiple vehicles in Tengpora locality in central Kashmir’s Srinagar locality, official sources said.

They said that a three-wheeler (Auto) , a tipper and a Maruti Car crashed, resulting in death of three persons and injuries to several others.

Among the killed persons included a traffic cop identified as Zahoor Ashraf resident of Pattan Baramulla, they said.

Confirming it, a senior police officer told GNS that they have taken cognizance of the incident. (GNS)

