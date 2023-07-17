J&K stands number one in Geo Tagging of Union Ministry’s CDPs

Srinagar’: Jammu and Kashmir stands number one in Geo Tagging of Cluster Development Projects (CDPs) in the country, implemented by Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

This achievement of Jammu and Kashmir will result in faster approval of projects, timely release of funds from central government, which will result in faster growth of MSME’s across J&K.

Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) is implementing Cluster Development Projects in the country including J&K through which central government’s grant upto 80% is applicable for common facility centre projects and 70% for development of Industrial Estates.

J&K has received 10 projects from Ministry of MSME for the development of Industrial Estates and Common Facility Centers (CFCs). MSME-DFO Jammu, field office of Union Ministry of MSME, takes lead role in implementation of various schemes including Cluster Development projects for the benefit of MSME sector of the region.

The total project value of CFC’s and ID’s in J&K is Rs. 90.73 crore approximately. Recently, the Union Ministry called for Geo Tagging all the projects under MSE-CDP for all states including J&K. An app was also developed by Ministry, used for tracking the performance, including completion, percentage of completion of the projects sanctioned under MSE-CDP, which are monitored online based on the photographs taken through the Geo app.

In Jammu and Kashmir, two teams were appointed for Jammu and Kashmir divisions for completing this task.The teams worked with full spirit and completed the Geo Tagging of all the projects, completed and ongoing across J&K.

