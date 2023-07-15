NIA arrests 2 militant associates

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Friday arrested two over-ground workers of the Lashkar-e-Taiba who were “actively involved” in transporting weapons and funds on the directions of their Pakistan-based handlers, it said.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) probes revealed that militant groups were delivering hardware and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for attacks in Jammu and Kashmir either through drones or these were assembled locally.

In a major breakthrough in the militant conspiracy case, the NIA arrested from Srinagar two people involved with Kashmiri militant groups, the federal agency said in a statement.

Mushaib Fayaz Baba alias Shoaib (20) and Hilal Yaqoob Deva alias Sethi Soab (35) hail from Shopian district in south Kashmir and were working for Pakistan-based commanders and handlers of militant organisations such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its shadow outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), among others.

The agency said the arrests came on the heels of a series of raids on the residences of over-ground workers (OGWs) of the banned organisations and their newly-floated offshoots and affiliates in recent days.

Several digital devices were seized and scrutinised by the agency as part of its investigations in the case, it said.

The investigations revealed that two accused were in continuous contact with Pakistan-based commanders and active members of various terror outfits through social media.

“They were working as OGWs of the terrorists and had been actively involved in transporting weapons and funds from one place to another on the directions of Pak-based commanders/handlers, as part of a bigger conspiracy,” the federal agency said.

