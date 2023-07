Kulgam: A 20-year-old youth died due to electric shock in Batpora Nowbal area of Qaimoh in Slsouth Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

An official said that Mohsin Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Ahad Bhat of Batpora Nowbal received electric shock last evening when he was repairing some gadget at his home.

He said soon after the incident the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print