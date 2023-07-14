3 Non-Local Labourers Shot At, Injured In Shopian

Police Says 2 Pistol Borne Militants Fired Inside Their Rented Accommodation

Srinagar: two-pistol borne militants on Thursday shot at and injured three non-local labourers, one of them seriously, in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said.

Police said that the militants fired upon three outside labourers in Gagran area of the district around 8:45 p.m.

A police official said that two pitol borne militants entered the rented accommodation where many non-local labourers stay and fired indiscriminately.

He said soon a police party reached the spot and evacuated the injured to nearby district hospital Shopian where from after first aid they were referred to SMHS Srinagar for advance treatment.

Police identified the injured persons as Anmol Kumar son of Amardeep, Hiralal Yadoo son of Darsi Yadav and Pintoo Kumar son of Susheel Kumar, all residents of Bihar district’s Shipol. Condition of one of the injured is stated to be serious. Also, police and other forces immediately cordoned off the area and started searches to nab the attackers.

Meanwhile, former Chief Ministers of erstwhile J&K state, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack.

In a tweet, Omar termed it as a very unfortunate incident. “I unreservedly condemn this attack and send my best wishes to the injured. I hope they make a complete & speedy recovery,” said Omar who is vice president of the National Conference.

Mehbooba, who is chief of Peoples Democratic Party, tweeted: “Condemn the attack on non-locals at Shopian today. I pray for their swift recovery.”

