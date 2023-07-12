Nadda to chair BJP meeting on Lok Sabha and assembly polls

New Delhi: BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda will chair a strategy meeting of party leaders here on Wednesday on the assembly polls later this year and the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Party sources said it will be a meeting of leaders associated with the BJP’s ‘Lok Sabha Pravas’ programme, an exercise aimed at boosting its prospects in nearly 160 Lok Sabha seats, most of which it had lost in 2019.

Besides the party’s office-bearers, several Union ministers have also been drafted in the exercise.

