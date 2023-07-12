Mehta launches Mobile Dost App

Srinagar: In a “momentous” occasion and a leap towards mobile governance (m-governance), the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today launched the path breaking Mobile Dost App in sync with the vision of Apka Mobile HamaraDaftar, a pioneering initiative for mobile-based delivery of citizen-centric services in J&K.

This remarkable event marks a significant milestone in the digital transformation of the region, bringing unparalleled convenience and accessibility to the residents of Jammu & Kashmir in terms of mobility in accessing online services.

The Mobile Dost App aims at empowering people of Jammu & Kashmir by providing a comprehensive platform to access all the Government to citizen Services (G2C) directly from their mobile devices. With just a few taps, residents can now effortlessly avail themselves of numerous services, enhancing their daily lives and fostering an efficient, effective and transparent governance system.

While launching, Mobile Dost app, the Chief Secretary expressed his satisfaction stating, “this revolutionary app signifies a significant step towards a digitally empowered Jammu & Kashmir”.

He further added that the administration is committed to providing seamless, citizen-centric services to its residents, fostering ease in accessibility, mobility, transparency and efficiency in governance. With the Mobile Dost App, we aim to enhance accessibility and convenience, ensuring that every individual can benefit from government services at their fingertips, he added.

On the occasion, Dr Mehta congratulated the IT Department and thanked the Government of Haryana for their support in the development of the mobile application. He expressed hope that ‘Mobile Dost’ would enhance the accessibility and inclusiveness of government service delivery in sync with the vision of ‘Apka Mobile HamaraDaftar’.

Sh. V. Umashankar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Haryana and Principal Secretary, Citizen Resources Information Department to Haryana Government joined the launch virtually and congratulated the UT J&K for the milestone achievement. He assured the Chief Secretary of whole-hearted support of the State of Haryana for replication of IT initiatives and sharing of State’s best practices.

While providing details about the application , the Commissioner Secretary, IT, PrernaPuri revealed that more than 450 Govt to Citizen services including application for certificates, licenses, and permits, registration of grievances, and accessing various welfare schemes can be done seamlessly through the mobile devices by virtue of this application.

It was made out that in times of crisis, individuals can swiftly connect with emergency helplines such as police, fire, medical, and disaster management services, ensuring rapid response and assistance during emergencies.

The app also provides detailed information about government tenders, enabling entrepreneurs and businesses to stay informed about opportunities and actively participate in the region’s development.

Moreover it has additional features like provision for Bill payment, travel & tourism related information, links to apply for jobs, news updates, information about significant events, and directory of important contacts for public.

It was said that the Mobile DostApkaDost App is now available for download on Android and very soon the iOS version of the app will be available on iOS platforms.

The government encourages all residents of J&K to embrace this technological marvel and join the journey towards a progressive and prosperous future.

The launch event was attended by Anuradha Gupta, CEO, JaKeGA; Sanjay Gaden, IT Consultant, J&K; Saleem Khan, SIO, NIC; besides other concerned officers of the IT Department.

