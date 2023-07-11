JKLF-Hurriyat Revival ‘Conspiracy Case’: 10 Persons Formally Arrested: Police

Srinagar, : Police on Monday said 10 persons have been “formally” arrested in a case related to alleged conspiracy of reviving JKLF and Hurriyat in Kashmir Valley.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said that a case (FIR No 23/2023) under sections 10, 13 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act & section 121A of IPC stands registered in Police Station Kothibagh.

The spokesman said that the arrested persons and others were planning to revive these organisations on the directions of Pakistan based handlers. “This meeting was an overt attempt to start working for revival of these moribund organisations.”

Initial investigation has also revealed that they were in touch with entities based abroad, few of them were members of many groups that propagate secessionism like Kashmir Global Council headed by Farooq Siddiqui and Raja Muzaffer of JKLF, he said.

“Under the garb of manufactured pretext, this meeting which took place, the real agenda of meeting was discussing strategy of revival”. Initial investigation has also revealed that a similar preliminary meeting took place on 13th June 2023, which was attended by most of them, he said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mohammad Yaseen Bhat son of Gh Mohd Bhat of Nigeenbagh Srinagar, Mohammad Rafiq Pahloo son of Gh Hassan of Natipora, Shams u din Rehmani son of Amir Ahmad of Lalbazar, Jahangeer Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Gani Bhat of Batengo Sopore, Khurshid Ahmad Bhat son of Gh Mohammad of Rawalpora, Shabir Ahmad Dar son of Gh Nabi of Badamwari Sopore, Sajad Hussain Gul son of Ab Hamid R/o Panthachowk, Srinagar, Firdous Ahmad Shah son of Ali Mohammad Rof Abiguzar Srinagar, Parray Hassan Firdous son of Ab Rashid of Lawaypora Srinagar, Sohail Ahmad Mir son of Ab Salam of Peerbagh, Budgam, he said.

“Investigation in the case is in full swing and some more arrests are likely to take place”, he added.

