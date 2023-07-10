Many villages inundated in Jammu region

Jammu: A concrete bridge over Khellani Nallah on Batote-Kishtwar national highway was washed away as Chenab and its tributaries, especially Neeru in Bhaderwah and Kalnai in Bhalessa, were in full spate.

More than 15 people caught in flash floods in the district were rescued from low lying areas, the officials said.

The meteorological department issued a red colour warning’ for the region for the next 24 hours.

The weather improved late in the afternoon across Jammu bringing relief to the people including thousands of Amarnath yatris who are waiting for a green signal to resume their onward journey to the cave shrine.

The Ujh river crossed the danger mark as the Kathua district recorded 221.8 mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 this morning.

At least 40 people trapped in flash floods in different parts of the district were rescued by police and SDRF teams, officials said.

Many villages including Mehreen, Bhamberwan and Bani were inundated due to overflowing rivers and streams, forcing the residents to shift to safer places, the officials said.

Flood waters entered several villages in Akhnoor in Jammu, Ramban and Udhampur districts but there was no report of any major damage, the officials said, adding the exact damage to public infrastructure including water supply lines is being assessed.

Several foot over bridges and some houses were damaged by flash floods in Tawi and its tributaries in parts of Udhampur district.

“Incessant heavy rainfall and flash floods in the hilly terrains of district #Udhampur, are particularly affecting houses and population in Dudu, Jakhed, Pattan, Latti, and surrounding areas. Local PRIs including Sarpanch Kasturi Lal Guptaare on the spot.

“I have just now spoken to DC #Udhampur, Sh Sachin Kumar Vaishya. SDM (sub-divisional magistrate) and Tehsildar have been deputed to urgently ensure the safety of local natives by shifting them tosafer places. The work to restore the damaged foot bridges will be taken up when the weather improves. I am in constant touch,” union minister and local MP Jitendra Singh wrote on twitter.

The water level in Chenab increased further after the gates of Salal Dam and Baghlihar dam were opened to drain out the excess water.

Reports of landslides and flash floods were also received from Reasi district but there was no report of any major damage.

