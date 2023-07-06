ADGP calls for ‘precision’ based anti-militancy operations

Asks SSP Pulwama To Act Against OGWs Behind Recent Recruitment Of Youths Into Militant Ranks

Srinagar: ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, on Tuesday visited twin districts of South Kashmir’s Shopian and Pulwama to conduct security review meetings at the District Police Headquarters.

The meeting at Shopian was attended by DIG South Kashmir Range Rayees Ahmad Bhat, SSP Shopian, CO CRPF 14 Bn and other officers.

During the meeting, SSP Shopian did a briefing on the modified joint area domination and zero militancy plan.

“ADGP Kashmir directed the SSP and other officers to focus on gathering human intelligence (Humint) and launch anti-(militancy) operations in collaboration with the security forces,” a police spokesperson said, adding, “He also stressed the importance of taking preventive legal measures to prevent recruitment into (militant) ranks. Each police officer in the district was assigned to work on different (militant) modules under the close supervision of the district SSP.”

After the meeting in Shopian, the spokesperson said, the ADGP Kashmir also visited Pulwama district concomitant with the visit of LG. He held a meeting with the DIG Police, COs of 182 & 183 Bns of CRPF, SSP Pulwama and other officers.

“ADGP Kashmir commended their efforts in eradicating the remnants of (militancy) and urged them to work together to conduct precision-based operations.”

He emphasized the need to conduct precision based operations with special teams and introduce innovative and handpicked mechanisms to ensure the neutralization of militants, the spokesperson said.

“An adumbrated overview of the districts was taken, and specific guidelines were issued to officers to achieve targeted outcomes.” SSP Pulwama was specifically directed to identify and take strict action against Over Ground Workers (OGWs) involved in the recent recruitment of two new individuals into militant ranks in the district, he said.

“During these meetings, ADGP Kashmir directed them to implement additional security measures in order to prevent (militant) incidents,” he said, adding, “Besides, the process for identifying hybrid (militants) and taking appropriate actions were also discussed in the meeting”. The ADGP also laid stress on strengthening the police-public relations, service-oriented policing which will help in gaining the confidence and trust of general public, the spokesperson added.

