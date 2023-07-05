Don’t open Pandora’s box: ex-law minister Moily to PM Modi, Law Commission on UCC

New Delhi:Amid the raging debate over the Uniform Civil Code, senior Congress leader and former law minister M Veerappa Moily on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Law Commission and all political leaders not to open the “Pandora’s box” on personal laws and “create chaos” in the society.

He also alleged that it was an issue that was intended to divide the society, destabilise the country and demolish the diversity enjoyed in Indian society.

In a statement, Moily underlined that Article 25 provides for the Right to Freedom of Religion

