‘Pace Up’ Smart City Works, Undue Delays Unacceptable: CS

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today impressed upon the officers of the Srinagar Smart City Ltd (SSCL) and Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) including the concerned Divisional Administration to speed up the pace of works so that all the ongoing projects are completed within the shortest possible timeframe.

He passed on these directions during a meeting at Civil Secretariat here to review the progress of smart cities in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, H&UDD; Principal Secretary, Education; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir/Jammu; Commissioner Secretary, I&C; Commissioner Secretary, Floriculture, CEO, SSCL; CEO, JSCL, Chief Engineer, PWD, Kashmir/Jammu besides other concerned officers.

During the meeting the Chief Secretary took a detailed review of the ongoing projects in the twin cities under the Smart City Mission and set deadlines for each project. He expressed that any undue delay in the execution of the projects is unacceptable.

While reviewing the different works in Srinagar City, Dr Mehta directed the officers to pace up the work on Nishat precinct, Shalimar Canal, Foreshore Road, Lal Chowk and other areas to expedite the execution of projects under the Smart City Mission by endeavouring to finish the works within the set timelines. He said that some of these works should be completed within next 20 days positively.

He asked the concerned officers to enhance necessary resources on all the sites where work is going on to ensure fast pace of development.

He said that Lal Chowk is the center of City and the ongoing projects ought to be completed within the shortest possible time through multiple shifts. He underlined that due to the huge footfall of tourists at Lal Chowk, it warrants upgradation immediately.

He also reviewed the work on Apsara road Jammu among other projects under Smart City Mission and directed the concerned to complete the project fully by August 15. He said that it is a vital project and will enhance the aesthetics of the area besides improving the social as well as the economic condition of the people.

He also reviewed various projects related to the floriculture department and asked the officers to complete the projects on time as their completion would enhance the beauty of both the cities and other tourist places of J&K.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print