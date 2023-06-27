DGP Reviews Security With Jammu-Based Officers

Srinagar: The Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh on Monday chaired a joint meeting of Jammu Zone Police and CAPFs officers at Police Control Room Jammu to review the security arrangements and deployment plans for the Amarnath Ji Yatra in Jammu Zone.

Addressing the meeting, the DGP emphasized on all the officers to maintain very close coordination which he said is of utmost importance to ensure an incident free Yatra. He directed that the sectoral officers and PCRs must have the information regarding the availability and location of special teams like Drone Units, BD squad, Dog squad, QRTs etc. to ensure that services of these teams are utilised on a real time basis in case of any emergency. He reiterated that every officer deputed for the yatra must be aware of his/her role of responsibility.

He directed for effective and efficient deployment at Yatri Niwas Jammu, National Highway and other important places for safe and secure pilgrimage. He directed for the use of drones and other necessary tools to monitor the security of pilgrims. The DGP directed the officers to ensure that all SOPs issued for the purpose are followed in letter and spirit. He directed for erecting hoardings with phone numbers along the yatra route so that any yatri seeking any assistance could reach out to police without any difficulty. The DGP directed the officers to issue SOPs to the field officers and conduct the mock drills as recommended in SOPs and get ready for the forthcoming task. He directed for sufficient deployment of manpower at Railway stations and Airports to assist the traveling pilgrims.

With regard to vehicular traffic movement, the DGP directed to ensure that lane discipline is followed to avoid unnecessary jamming. He directed that every traffic police personnel deployment for traffic management should be given wireless coverage which he said is an effective tool for real time coordination. Any traffic jamming at any place on National Highway should be communicated with all the beat officers so that necessary steps are taken accordingly, he added. He directed for using cameras and other necessary tools to monitor the vehicular movement.

He directed the officers to formulate contingency plans, with focus on disaster management and swift response mechanism, to deal with any untoward situation during the yatra. The DGP directed for installing CCTV cameras at all important locations including langars, eateries and petrol pumps to monitor the movement of suspects. He emphasised that incharge Commander is the first respondent of any incident and added that Commander should be ever ready for the immediate action plan and handling situation.

The meeting discussed some specific measures which would be enforced for ensuring rapid and unhindered movement of Yatris. Installation of X-ray scanning at appropriate locations, highway patrolling, establishment of special/model Nakas, constituting the special assistance teams for yatris and supervision and monitoring the yatris movement through joint control rooms was also discussed during the meeting.

The ADGP Jammu appraised the DGP regarding the security measures being adopted for smooth and safe conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. SSP Jammu, SSP Samba, SPP Kathua, SSP Udhampur and SSP Ramban also briefed about the arrangement formulated in their respective districts as also on National Highway.

The DGP J&K later on visited Base Camp, Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu and took first hand stock of arrangements of security deployments, logistic facilities for yatris and traffic arrangements for vehicle parking being put in place for the pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Yatra. He was accompanied by ADGP Jammu Zone, IG CRPF Jammu Sector and other senior officers of Police & CAPFs.

He took a round of the complex and parking area for yatri vehicles. The DGP directed for completing and finalizing all the necessary arrangements on ground with respect to security of the camp. He stressed the monitoring of security and traffic plan arrangements by senior officers on a regular basis. He directed for area domination surrounding the Base Camp and also day/night patrolling to ensure safe and smooth conduct of the yatra.

ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, IGP CRPF Jammu Sector M C Laddha, IGP Armed/IRP Jammu M N Tiwari, DIG Armed Jammu Ms Sarah Rizvi, DIG IRP Jammu Ms Nisha Nathyal, DIG Traffic Jammu Shridhar Patil, DIG BSF Prabhakar Joshi, SsSP of district Jammu, PCR Jammu, Security Jammu, Crime Branch Jammu, CID SB & CI Jammu, Operations Jammu, Traffic NHW and APCR Jammu, officers representatives of Army 16 Corps & 26 Division, SSB & CISF attended the meeting in person. While DIG DKR Range Sunil Gupta, DIG Udhampur Reasi Range M Suleiman Choudhary, District SsSP of Kathua, Samba, Udhampur & Ramban attended the meeting through video conferencing.

