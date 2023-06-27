Committed to provide better quality of life to citizens: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with citizens who had filed complaints on JKIGRAMS, during “LG’s Mulaqaat”- Live Public Grievance Hearing programme, at the Civil Secretariat.

Interacting with the people, concerned Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police through Video Conferencing, the Lt Governor took appraisal of the action taken on the grievances received from the citizens.

“The administration represents the aspirations of all the citizens and every section of our vibrant society. Time-bound delivery of services, prompt and effective redressal of grievances form the core of administration’s development initiatives,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioners to constructively engage with citizens, prioritize concerns of the poor and needy and resolve all issues in a transparent manner.

For maintenance of parks and other such public properties, we also seek the participation of residents. We are committed to the goal of providing a better quality of life to our citizens and community participation would play a key role in cleanliness of parks and public spaces, he added.

The Lt Governor also took a strong note of fake complaints on JKIGRAMS.

This practice needs to be stopped. The platform is meant for providing hassle-free public services and to identify deficiencies, if any, to achieve the objective of people-centric governance. Through public outreach programmes, we need to sensitize and encourage people to file genuine grievances for more transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly governance, the Lt Governor directed the officials.

Responding to a complaint of Mohd Afzal Bhat from Bandipora regarding dysfunctional well in his locality at Odina Sonawari, the Lt Governor directed the concerned Chief Engineer to make alternative arrangements to provide sufficient water supply to the residents of the affected area till the new well is being made functional.

On the grievance pertaining to incomplete building of the Government Girls School Dab Ganderbal, the Deputy Commissioner briefed the Lt Governor that the school has been shifted to new building and funds have also been released to ensure availability of sanitation facilities and installation of fences.

Somraj from Jammu drew the attention of the Lt Governor on the issue of reinstallation of hand pumps at Bhagwati Nagar area. The Lt Governor sought details on the issue and instructed the Deputy Commissioner to take effective measures to resolve the same at the earliest.

On the grievance of one complainant namely Sh Irfan Ali from Poonch regarding dilapidated condition of the road in his village Kangra Galhuta Mendhar, the Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B) briefed the Lt Governor that DPR for the said road has been prepared and work will start once all the official procedure completed.

Later, the Lt Governor chaired a meeting to review arrangements by District Administrations for Eid-ul-Adha festival and Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Traffic is a major issue particularly in Ramban, Anantnag and Udhampur, especially Ramban being the most vulnerable area. A comprehensive traffic plan should be executed to ensure seamless traffic movement during the Shri Amarnath ji Yatra, the Lt Governor said.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban and SSP Ramban briefed the chair on the condition of critical stretches and the contingency route being identified to divert the traffic.

IGP Traffic also informed the chair that bottlenecks have been identified and viable solutions are being explored for smooth traffic movement during the yatra period.

Ms Rehana Batul Commissioner/Secretary, Public Grievances conducted the proceedings of the LG’s Mulaqaat.

R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, HoDs and other senior officers were present during the interaction, in person and through virtual mode.

