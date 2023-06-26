ADGP Reviews Security: ‘Mitigate Potential Threats’

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar chaired a joint meeting with the officers of Police, BSF and CRPF here and emphasized the need for a multi-layered security approach, incorporating the expertise and resources of multiple security agencies, for the ensuing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

“Threadbare discussions were made regarding overall security arrangements to be adopted for safe and smooth conduct of upcoming SANJY-2023,” a police spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

The meeting was attended by IG BSF Ashok Yadav, DIG CKR Srinagar Sujit Kumar, DIG SKR Rayees Mohammad Bhat, DIG CRPF (South Srinagar) Mathew A John, DIG CRPF Panthachowk Pramod Kumar Mehra, DIG CRPF Anantnag range Kulvir Singh Deswal, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, CO CRPF Harjinder Singh Bhumal & other officers.

During the meeting, the ADGP Kashmir emphasized the need for a multi-layered security approach, incorporating the expertise and resources of multiple security agencies.

“Discussions revolved around strengthening the existing security infrastructure, enhancing surveillance measures, and augmenting personnel deployment along the pilgrimage route. Various aspects of security, including the threat perception, crowd management, traffic control, and emergency response mechanisms, were thoroughly analyzed and reviewed,” the spokesperson said.

Besides, he said, “various SOPs related to counter all types of militant attacks, counter drone attacks, natural disasters, L&O situations were revised and modified”. ADGP urged the officers to remain vigilant and proactive, keeping abreast of the latest security protocols and intelligence inputs.

“ADGP Kashmir directed the officers to enhance security and mitigate potential threats by deploying Anti-Sabotage teams along the Amarnath Yatra route in order to identify and neutralize any possible threat.”

The officers were also guided to boost the surveillance and threat detection by using advanced drone technology besides, real time aerial surveillance over the pilgrimage route, he said.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the coordination among different agencies involved in the security arrangements. ADGP Kashmir emphasized the significance of seamless collaboration and information sharing to ensure a cohesive and effective security apparatus, the spokesperson said.

The senior officers present at the meeting shared their insights and recommendations, highlighting the importance of robust communication channels, regular training programs, and real-time monitoring systems, he said.

“The ADGP expressed confidence in the capabilities of the security personnel and their commitment in ensuring the safety of the devotees. He urged them to work in close coordination with the local communities and religious leaders to foster a peaceful and secure environment throughout the Amarnath Yatra.” As the pilgrimage approaches, he said, ADGP assured the public that every possible measure would be taken to provide a secure and hassle-free experience for the devotees. He also urged the general public to cooperate with the security forces and follow the prescribed guidelines for their own safety.

