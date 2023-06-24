Summer Break In Schools Likely Next Month

Srinagar: The government Friday said that the decision on summer vacations for schools in Kashmir di-vision would be taken next month.Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Alok Kumar said, “We are aware of the weather situ-ations but we only can’t think of the current heat wave only.”He said that in July, there could be more harsh sunny days. “Keeping in view all the things, we have not decid-ed anything yet and the announcement of summer vaca-tions will be probably in the first week of July.”Kumar said that the department will see when “we will announce summer vacations for schools in the Kashmir division”“On Monday there is a prediction of rain and thereaf-ter the temperature as per the prediction is a bit low. Af-ter that there are some Eid holidays,” he said. “If the temperature still hasn’t fall, only then we will take a call about the summer vacations for schools in Kashmir division.”Asked about the summer vacations for colleges falling under the winter zones of Jammu and Kashmir, Kumar said that there was no such proposal for the higher edu-cational institutes.He advised the parents not to worry about their wards and ensured that the vacation will be announced at an appropriate time.Earlier Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Ku-mar Bidhuri Friday also said that the announcement of summer vacation in schools and colleges will be taken after in the upcoming week.

