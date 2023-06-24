Police freeze Rs 18.36 lakh assets of female drug peddler in Bandipora

Bandipora: Police have frozen the bank savings and other financial instruments amounting to Rs 18,36,611 of a “notorious” female drug peddler and her family in this north Kashmir’s district on Friday.
In a tweet, police informed that that the action was taken under the provisions of the NDPS Act after the seized assets were identified as “proceeds” derived from illegal sale of narcotic drugs.
“Bandipora Police has frozen bank savings & other financial instruments to the tune of Rs 18,36,611 belonging to a notorious drug peddler Posha Begum & her family under NDPS Act,” police tweeted.
It further said that all of these were illegally acquired assets through the sale of drugs.
