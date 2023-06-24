4 infiltrators killed along LoC in Kupwara: Police

Srinagar: Four infiltrators were killed in joint operation by army and police along Line of Control in Machil sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Friday.

“In a joint operation launched by Army (21 Mahar) and Kupwara Police, an infiltration bid by a group of (militants) was successfully foiled by the joint team in Kala Jungle area of Machil Sector in Kupwara district,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

In this “swift and coordinated operation”, he said, four unidentified militants were neutralized, when their movement was observed along LoC, “thereby ensuring the safety and security of the region.” He said that it was pertinent to mention 11 infiltrators have been killed in the current month by the joint teams of Army and Police in three separate encounters along the LOC.

“During the intervening night of 22/23 June, joint alert party of police and Army detected suspicious movement in general area of Kala Jungle along the Line of Control in Machil Sector. The joint team laid multiple checkpoints and tracking of the (infiltrators) movement was carried out,” he said, adding, “At around 0430 hours, movement of (militants) was observed crossing the LOC. Employing meticulous tactics, (they) were intercepted who fired indiscriminately upon the joint teams”.

The fire was retaliated, leading to the killing of four heavily armed unidentified militants, he said. “The joint party demonstrated exceptional professionalism, courage, and strategic planning during the operation.”

He said arms and ammunition including nine AK Series Rifles, 14 AK Magazines, 288 rounds of assorted ammunition (AK and Pistol), four hand grenades, three pistols, five pistol magazines and 55 “suspected” narco packets and other incriminating materials have been recovered from the site of encounter.

The neutralized militants, he said, were found to be heavily armed, equipped with sophisticated weaponry and narcotics “which indicates their malicious intent to carry out disruptive activities aimed at causing harm to innocent civilians”.

“However, due to the timely and effective response by Army and Police, their plans were foiled, and a significant threat to peace and stability in the area was neutralized.”

In this regard, he said, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is in progress. “Extensive search of the area is being carried out and further details if any will be shared accordingly.”

Meanwhile, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar lauded the “exceptional bravery, professionalism, and strategic planning exhibited by the joint team of Army and Police during the operation.”

“Their coordinated efforts, meticulous execution, and swift response resulted in the neutralization of four unidentified (militants), effectively averting a potential threat to the region’s safety and security and saving the future of youth from the drug abuse,” the spokesperson quoted him as saying in the statement. “ADGP Kashmir acknowledges the relentless dedication of the joint forces, in safeguarding the nation against (militancy). He said this successful operation is a big blow to the narco-funding and other plans of the (militants).”

