PDD lineman Electrocuted to Death

Srinagar,: A PDD lineman died after he was electrocuted while repairing a live wire in Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar district on Thursday .

Official while talking to Kashmir Reader said that the lineman received an electric shock when he was repairing a wire at Ban Mohallah Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar around 12 PM today and fell down from the electric pole .

He said that he was immediately shifted SMHS Hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries .

The deceased lineman was identified as Ishfaq Ahmed.

The deceased was posted at sub-division Khanyar and is a resident of Zaldagar Srinagar.

