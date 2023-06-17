Plastic Pollution Cannot Be Overcome Only By Govt Orders: Sinha

Instead of polythene, people should use sustainable bags: Minister

Jammu: Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs, and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the bioplastic carry bag developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under Polythene-free Jammu initiative, today.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs congratulated the people of Jammu, Mayor JMC and ULB members on getting the alternative of polythene. He called upon the people to shun polythene bags and switch to sustainable bags developed by DRDO.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has converted the challenges of urbanization into opportunities. The Swachhtha Andolan, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister, is leading the country, especially the urban centers on the path of sustainable growth and development, said the Union Minister.

Today, Swachhta has become the priority of the government. It has become the very principle for effective implementation of all other government schemes, he added

The Lt Governor Manoj Sinha lauded the DRDO for developing the bioplastic carry bag as an alternative to the polythene bags. It is a significant step towards transforming urban landscape, faster sustainable development and ease of living of citizens, he added.

“This edible and water soluble bag is the best alternative to curb growing menace of plastic pollution. Strategy to Re-orient besides 6R-Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Remove, Refuse and Report will provide sustainable option to people and promote alternatives for packaging and designing,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor called upon the people from every section of the society, all the stakeholders to discharge their duties towards nature and rededicate themselves to realize the goals of sustainable growth.

“Nature unites us and Jan-Bhagidari is the key to build a harmonious and prosperous society while effectively managing the challenges of climate change. People should actively contribute in such endeavours to build clean, smart and green city and a better future for coming generations,” the Lt Governor said.

“Youth will play a crucial role in combating climate change and building a sustainable future. Youth will also lead the communities to reduce the plastic pollution and to strengthen economic, commercial and social activities in our cities,” the Lt Governor added.

Today the earth and the ocean both are facing threat from single use plastic. Efforts of the people and the implementation of the 7R campaign will have to be intensified. We need both technology innovations and calibrated action to reduce plastic pollution, enable sustainable alternatives to ensure success of our sustainable development programmes, he said.

The Lt Governor also appreciated the Jammu Municipal Corporation, individuals, school children and various organizations for their efforts, like Polythene-free Jammu campaign, Walkathons, documentaries, to spread awareness against plastic pollution.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, constant efforts are being made for rejuvenation of cities. Along with the creation of facilities, strict measures have been taken to conserve and protect the environment while citizens are also being made aware of their responsibilities, the Lt Governor said.

“Sale of polythene and single use plastic has been completely banned in J&K. But plastic pollution cannot be overcome only by government orders. Our resolve to make Jammu Polythene-free requires the active participation of every citizen of Jammu city,” he said.

Educational institutes, students, organizations and media persons were also felicitated for their significant contribution during the Polythene-Free Jammu campaign.

Rajinder Sharma, Mayor, JMC; Bharat Bhushan, Chairman District Development Council, Jammu; Gulam Ali Khatana, Member of Parliament; Baldev Singh Billawaria, Deputy Mayor JMC; ULB representatives; senior officials and prominent citizens were present on the occasion.

