‘Huge Cache of Arms, Ammunition Recovered in Poonch’

Poonch: A militant hideout was busted yielding to recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition along Line of Control in Poonch, officials said on Thursday.

They said that the army’s Sarla Battalion launched a search operation along Forward area in Poonch, during which a hideout was busted and a huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered.

The officials giving the details said that one AK-74, nine magazine 468 rounds (mixture of steel core and normal rounds); two 7.62 mm pistol, four magazines, sixty rounds; six Green (4 Blue, 2 Green colour); 2 CDO Daggers, two bags, two pouches; one digging shovel, one wire cutter and a pull through were recovered at the site.

The other equipment recovered, as per the officials, included one smartphone, one Garmin Etrex 22X, one Thauraya Solar Charger with bag, one power-bank with charging cables, four AA batteries.

Clothes including two trousers, two shirts and as many rain caps, hand-gloves, socks, swimming-goggles, undergarments, vests and masks were recovered from the site.

The team also recovered medicines including four syringes (Inj Sys pvt Ltd, Gadoon Amazai, Pak), eight First Aid Bandages, ten IBUPROFEN Tabs (Abbott Lab (Pak Ltd Landhi, Karachi),twenty Paracetamol tablets (GSK ltd, Karachi), four Injections Voren (Asian Continental Pvt Ltd, Karachi Pak, twenty Aceclofenac Tab (SJNG Fazul, Karachi, Pak, four Fd Dressing 10×10 cm (Dr S Pharma Industries, Chichawatni, Pak, one Betadine bottle and six bandages from the site.

Among the other miscellaneous items recovered included one packet of toffees, two packets of dry-fruits, two housewife kits, two Cellophane Tapes, two lighters, two pens and two nylon ropes (small). (GNS)

