2 dead, 3 injured in Rajouri car mishap

Rajouri: Two persons lost their lives while three others received injuries when a car they were travelling in fell in a deep gorge at Targain village in Budhal area of Rajouri district.

An police official said , that accident happened at around 07:30 AM on Thursday morning after a car (JK11F 8759) plying towards Samote from Targain fell in a deep gorge at Targain village.

In the accident, police official said, two people died on the spot, who have been identified as Shah Jahan wife of Mohammad Nazir and Shenaz Akhter wife of Mohammad Altaf Shah.

The injured have been identified as Ayoub Shah son of Nabi Shah, Akbar Shah son of Mehandi Shah and a ten-month-old baby girl.

The injured have been referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri from CHC Kandi. Their condition is stated to be critical—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print