Twin daughters of Imam from Kulgam village qualify NEET

Kulgam: Twin daughters of an Imam (Muslim religious prayer lead) from Damhal Hanjipora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district have qualified the Undergraduate National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- 2023 in their first attempt, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Syed Bismah and Syed Sabiya from Watoo village in Kulgam district have secured 625 and 570 marks respectively in the examination.

The siblings said their parents have been very supportive in their journey of qualifying the prestigious examination.

“They provided us with whatever we needed to study from childhood. They made a big sacrifice for our future”, says Sabiya

She said that one needs to be focused to qualify the NEET examination.

“If you want to appear in NEET, you should first check your level and identify your weaknesses.

You should discuss your weaknesses with your teachers and also take help from internet to overcome them,” she says.

She said that students should cover important books and topics only in the last days of preparation.

Their father said that he has struggled and worked very hard to support her daughters.

“ My advice to every parent is that you should provide the best opportunities to your wards for their better future,” he said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print