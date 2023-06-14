Rains lash J&K, MeT predicts more; ‘weather not favourable for spraying orchards’

Srinagar: Rain lashed Jammu and Kashmir even as weatherman on Wednesday forecast more precipitation till June 17.

A meteorological department official here said that in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, Srinagar received 11.2mm, Qazigund 1.8mm, Pahalgam 23.4mm, Kupwara 1.4mm, Kokernag 1.3mm, Gulmarg 4.6mm, Jammu traces, Banihal 0.2mm, and Katra 41.6mm.

Regarding forecast, he said, a brief spell of rain and thunderstorm was likely at scattered places of towards afternoon and evening today.

From June 15-17, he said, light to moderate rain and thunderstorm was likely at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir. “Some places in Jammu region like Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Samba etc. likely to receive moderate to heavy thundershower during 15-16th(60% chance),” he said.

Importantly, he said, weather is “not” favourable for spraying orchards for the next 4-5 days.

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 15.2°C against 16.7°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.9°C for the summer capital.

