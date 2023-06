Doda/Jammu: Four fresh earthquakes jolted the Jammu region on Wednesday and triggered panic among residents, a day after a 5.4 magnitude quake hit the Doda district of the Union territory.

Officials said there were no reports so far of any loss of life or damage to property.

In Kishtwar, a 3.3 magnitude quake was recorded at 8.29 am. Its epicentre was at a depth of five kilometres, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

