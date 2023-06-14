2 infiltrators killed along LoC in Kupwara: Army

Srinagar: Police and army on Tuesday killed two militants near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machhal area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said here.

“Two (02) (militants) have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district. Search still continues,” the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

A defence ministry spokesman based in Srinagar in a statement issued later said, “On specific intelligence inputs received of likely infiltration from Macchal Sector from JKP and other intelligence agencies including Military Intelligence a Joint Operation by Indian Army and JKP was planned in area Doga Nar on night 12/13 June where multiple ambushes were laid along the likely routes of infiltration.”

On 13 June at around 1300 hours, the spokesman said, ambush teams observed two heavily armed militants crossing the LoC. “They were engaged by ambush teams. Fire fight ensued resulting in elimination of both infiltrating (militants),” he said, adding, “Identity of the (militants) and their tanzeem (outfit) affiliation is being ascertained.” The spokesman said that two AK series rifles, four hand grenades and other “warlike” store were recovered.

“This successful intelligence based operation is yet another example of close synergy between Indian Army, JKP and all agencies,” he said, adding, “The security forces stand steadfast to defeat the nefarious designs of inimical elements supported by our adversary to disrupt peace and harmony in Kashmir.”

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said that Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Awantipora presented chargesheet before the NIA Court Pulwama in case FIR No. 37/2022 under section 7/27 Arms Act, 307 IPC, 16 18, 19, 23, 38, 39 UAPA Act of Police Station Tral.

The chargesheet was presented against a associate Sameer Ahmad Mohand son of Gh Mohmmad Mohand resident of Sheerabad Tral, Pulwama and two killed militants namely Shafat Muzffar Sofi son of Muzffar Sofi resident of Batgund Tral and Umar Nabi Teli son of Gh Nabi Teli resident of Ladhoo Pampore.

