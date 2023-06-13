Need to maintain utmost vigil along int’l borders: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday stressed upon the need to have ut-most vigilance along the international borders to en-sure zero infiltration and smuggling of drugs and arms.Presiding over a “Chin-tan Shivir” of IPS offic-ers posted in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and National Se-curity Guard (NSG) here, Shah said that the CAPFs should constitute a dedicat-ed team to work on drone technology in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and National Security Guard (NSG) here, Shah said that the CAPFs should constitute a dedicat-ed team to work on drone technology and anti-drone measures.He said the security of the borders can be ensured only by coordination with the local law enforcing agencies and administration of a dis-trict.The home minister stressed upon the need to have utmost vigilance at the border to en-sure no infiltration and smuggling of drugs and arms, according to an official statement.He said the responsibility of the unity, integ-rity and internal security of the country is im-bibed in the oath of IPS officers.Shah said the CAPFs are making valuable contribution by maintaining internal security, law and order, protecting borders, conducting fair general elections, doing relief and rescue operations in times of disaster, and protecting strategically important institutions and monu-ments throughout the country.He said the common citizens of the country feel safe and sleep peacefully due to CAPF per-sonnel’s devotion towards their duty and alert-ness.The home minister said on one hand, police administration and the armed police forces are expected to live up to the expectations of the common people and on the other hand, the gov-ernment also ensures the welfare of the police and the CAPF personnel and their families by providing adequate facilities so that they can perform their duties smoothly.In the Chintan Shivir, various topics re-lated to the forces such as border security, ca-pacity building, guidance of junior officers, police-public relations, social media and law en-forcement, central and state subjects, mission recruitment, monitoring of Ayushman CAPFs, training, CAPF e-Awas Portal, monitoring of infrastructure projects, welfare, experience sharing and best practices were discussed.

(PTI)

