IUST to hold Convocation on 24 June

Awantipora Islamic University of Science and Technology is organising its second Convocation on June 24, 2023 at the University Campus. Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Shri Manoj Sinha, who is the Chancellor of the University will preside over the function. Over three thousand students (batches 2020-2022) including 1726 graduates from School of Engineering & Technology, 474 graduates from the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, 219 graduates from School of Sciences, 332 graduates from School of Business Studies, 254 graduates from School of Health Sciences and 16 PhD awards would be admitted to the award of degrees. Honourable Chancellor will confer Seventy-Four students with Gold Medals, while as One Hundred Forty-Seven students will be awarded merit certificates.

Prof Kasturirangan has been invited to be the Chief Guest on the occasion. Padma Vibushan, Padma Bushan and Padma Shri awardee Prof Kasturirangan, is one of India’s foremost space scientists, who has served as Chairman ISRO, Chancellor Jawaharlal Nehru University, besides heading other important national Institutes. He is currently Chairman of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA); Chancellor, Central University of Rajasthan; Chairman, Public Affairs Centre, Bengaluru; Member, Atomic Energy Commission; Emeritus Professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), Bengaluru; and Honorary Distinguished Advisor, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

