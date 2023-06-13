34 injured in separate accidents

Kathua/Jammu: 34 people were injured in two separate accidents in Jammu region on Monday, officials said.

At least 23 people were injured on Sunday when their vehicle overturned in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The injured were rushed to sub-district hospital Basohli where the condition of five of them is stated to be “serious”, police officials said.

The victims were returning home from a temple in a load carrier when the accident took place near Kashid village in the Basohli area in the evening, they said.

The driver lost control while negotiating a curve and as a result the vehicle overturned, the officials said.

Meanwhile, at least eleven passengers have sustained injuries after a Tata Sumo vehicle they were on board plunged into a rivulet in Mendhar in Poonch district.

Reports said that a Tata Sumo vehicle bearing registration number JK12 3051, skidded off the road and plunged into Gursai nallah, resulting in injuries to eleven passengers.

Soon after the incident, the injured persons were evacuated from the site and taken to Government DH Mendhar for treatment.

When contacted, BMO Mendhar Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad said that few of the injured persons have been referred to GMC Rajouri for preferential treatment.

A police official in the meantime said that an FIR number 60/2023 under section 279/337 IPC has been registered in this regard for further investigations.

