Woman Among 4 Drug Peddlers Arrested: Police

Srinagar: Police on Sunday arrested four drug peddlers including a woman in Kulgam and Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police spokesperson said Police Station Kulgam received information that two persons namely Manzoor Ahmad Naik and Ali Mohammad Naik, both sons of Ghulam Qadir Naik of Naikpora, Kulgam have hoarded contraband substance at their residential houses. Subsequently, a special team headed by DySP HQRS Kulgam accompanied by SHO Police Station Kulgam and concerned Executive Magistrate raided the specific locations. During search, 41 Kgs and 34 Kgs of poppy straw were recovered from respective residential houses. Both the drug peddlers have been arrested and shifted to police station.

Moreover, a police party headed by SHO Police Station Kulgam during patrolling at Rangrezpora Kulgam intercepted a suspicious woman carrying a nylon bag. She has been identified as Rafeeqa Akhtar wife of Mashooq Ahmad Shah resident of Rangrezpora Kulgam. During search, 14.4 Kgs of Poppy Straw was recovered from her possession. She has been arrested and shifted to Women Police Cell Kulgam where she remains in custody.

Similarly in Baramulla, a Police party of PP Palhallan received an information that Javid Ahmad Mir alias Jai Kandur son of Mohd Ramzan Mir resident of Khambiyar Palhallan has hoarded psychotropic substance at his residence. Accordingly, a Police party along with concerned Executive Magistrate raided the specific location. During search, 9 syrups of Codeine Phosphate was recovered. He has been arrested and shifted to police station.

Regarding the incidents, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.

