Girl from Rajouri cracks CAPF exam

Rajouri: A girl from the border area of Rajouri district has brought laurels to Jammu and Kashmir by cracking the prestigious UPSC, Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) examination. Simran Bala, a 20-year-old girl, secured the 82nd rank.

Simran, whose father is an ex-serviceman and now serving in the education department, hails from the border area of Nowshera in the district. She has done her basic schooling up to 10th standard from Nowshera School and completed her higher secondary studies as well as graduating from Government Degree College (GDC) Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, in Humanities.

Simran said she went for self-studies without any kind of coaching. I got ample time for preparation during the COVID-19 period and it was my last semester when I appeared in the UPSC CAPF examination, she said.

“I am blessed to have qualified for the examination on my first attempt,” Bala said. She is the lone candidate from UT of Jammu and Kashmir who has qualified for the prestigious CAPF examination of UPSC.

Simran termed the support of her family and parents as the most important factor that helped her to crack the prestigious examination.

“I live in an area that is located close to the Line of Control, due to which we used to meet Army personnel and other forces personnel in our childhood and this sparked a passion to join forces,” she said while expressing her excitement to wear the uniform.

She appealed to all the girls of Jammu and Kashmir to focus on their goal, saying “hard work for a focused target produces results”. KNO

