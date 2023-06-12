All conditions met, no hurdle left in striking deal with IMF: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

Lahore: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his optimism that Pakistan, which has fulfilled “all the preconditions” of the IMF, will still be able to sign a staff-level agreement with the global lender to revive the stalled bailout programme for the cash-strapped country.

Sharif’s remarks came as many believe that Pakistan’s chances for the revival of the current USD 6.5 billion IMF programme have almost diminished before it expires on June 30. Out of the USD 6.5 billion package, the IMF has not yet disbursed $2.6 billion to Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony here on Sunday, Sharif still appeared optimistic about that deal with the global lender and while referring to the government’s plan B, said, “If the agreement with the IMF is (further) delayed, then I will address you.” The International Monetary Fund (IMF) signed a deal in 2019 to provide USD 6 billion to Pakistan on fulfilment of certain conditions.

