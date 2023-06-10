Had BJP been ready elections would have been held in J&K: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that had BJP been ready elections would have ben held and that Chief Election Commissioner himself asserted that there is vacuum in the Union Territory.

Talking to reporter, Omar Abdullah, that it is obvious that BJP is not ready and had it been ready polls would have been held in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that CEC himself said that after getting information on the situation from Home Ministry, they will announce elections in Jammu and Kashmir, but he is unable to understand why that information has not been received yet.

Stating that he won’t be responding to questions on holding elections anymore, he said that if elections are happening, let it be and if not let that be as well.

Reacting strongly to a question over formation alliance of political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, he said that there is no point in discussing the alliance when there is no such announcement regarding elections in J&K.

“What you have to do with the alliance when there is no announcement of elections, let that process start and after that we will hold consultations with all political parties as the process won’t work on an individual’s opinion”, he said.

Responding to a question regarding problems faced by passengers like checking and identification on Mughal road, he said that checking should take place as quickly as possible as the area has witnessed spike in militancy related incidents.

“If passengers are facing problems this clearly shows administration has failed. Instead of improvement in security the situation has worsened”, he said—

