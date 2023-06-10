DM Kupwara Seeks FIR Against Private Clinic Over Death of 2 Patients Due to Alleged Medical Negligence

Kupwar: District Magistrate Kupwara has sought an FIR against a private clinic here over alleged medical negligence by the doctors leading to death of two patients.

The District Magistrate Kupwara Dr. Doifode Saggar Dattatray in a communique to SSP concerned Yougal Manhas asked the latter to lodge an FIR and initiate enquiry against one ‘ESS BEE’ clinic.

“… It is to intimate that in the recent past, two death incidents of two individuals namely Mudasir Rashid Sofi son of Abdul Rashid Sofi, resident of Potushahi, Lolab and Tahira Begum wife of Qaiser Ahmad Wani, resident of Tikipora Lolab allegedly occurred due to medical negligence at ESS BEE clinic Kupwara”, reads the communique.

“In this context, it is requested to lodge FIR and initiate preliminary enquiry into the aforesaid incidents”, it reads.

“It is pertinent to mention here that the enquiry into the incident ordered vide this office Order number DCK/2023/209/977-80, Dated 16-05-2023 is underway”, it reads further. (GNS)

