Amid forecast for dry weather, temp rises in J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather, night temperature increased and settled above normal at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

A meteorological department official here said that “mainly dry weather was expected over Jammu and Kashmir” in the next 24 hours. He said no “large change” was expected till June 12 even though the possibility of evening showers, although with lesser chances, cannot be completely ruled out.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 14.7°C against 11.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.3°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 12.8°C against 10.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.8°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 7.2°C against 5.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 11.8°C against 10.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 9.9°C against 9.9°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 10.4°C against 5.6°C on previous night and it was above normal by 1.7°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 26.0°C against 21.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 13.2°C (below normal by 0.1°C), Batote 15.4°C (0.3°C above normal), Katra 21.5°C (0.6°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 10.8°C (below normal by 1.8°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 4.0°C and 14.0°C respectively, he said.

