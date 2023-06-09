B Srinivasan Appointed DGP Puducherry, 5 Officers From J&K Shifted

Srinagar Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has ordered transfer of seven police officers including B Srinivasan (IPS) from J&K to Puducherry as DGP of the Union Territory.
Srinivasan, a 1990 batch IPS officer, who was the intelligence chief when the Centre abrogated the special status of the erstwhile state, is the second officer to be posted out of the Union territory after the Jammu and Kashmir cadre was merged with AGMUT cadre. Earlier, Lalatendu Mohanty was posted in the Delhi Police.
Others include Manoj Kumar Lal (IPS) from DGP Puducherry to Delhi, Satish Golcha (IPS) from DGP Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi, Anand Mohan (IPS) Puducherry to DGP Arunachal Pradesh, Neeraj Thakur (IPS) DGP A&NI to Delhi, Devesh Chandra Srivastava (IPS) from DGP Mizoram to DGP A&NI and Anil Shukla (IPS) from A&NI to DGP Mizoram.
As per a separate order, a copy of which also lies with GNS, the MHA has ordered transfer of 59 IAS and IPS officers, including five from J&K. Those transferred from J&K include Amit Sharma (IAS) to Ladakh, Sagar D Dattaray to DNH&DC, Ashish Kumar Mishra (IPS) to Delhi, Sudhanshu Verma (IPS) to Delhi, Mohita Sharma (IPS) to Delhi. Also, Saurabh Mani Tripathi (IAS) has been transferred from DNH&DD to J&K.
