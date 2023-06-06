Special arrangements in place at Srinagar airport for Hajj pilgrims: Director Airport

Srinagar: As the first flight of Hajj pilgrims is scheduled to depart tomorrow, the authorities at Srinagar International Airport have made special arrangements to ensure smooth and comfortable journey for the pilgrims.

Director Srinagar International Airport Kuldeep Singh Rishi said special arrangements have been made for the ease of pilgrims.

“A special check-in counter has been set up at Haj house Bemina for screening of baggages of pilgrims. Then pilgrims will be taken to airport in AC coaches, and their baggages of will be carried in separate sealed container trucks,” he said.

He added that custom clearance will also be undertaken at Haj House Bemina only so that congestion at the airport is avoided. “For Srinagar to Jeddah leg of the journey, the Airport Authority has deployed an Airbus A340, a wide-body aircraft known for its spaciousness and comfort.”

He said that a separate area has been earmarked at the airport for taking the pilgrims from departure entry gate to the aircraft, and they have also provided segregated areas where pilgrims can wear their Ahram—(KNO)

