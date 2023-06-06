Sinha Calls For ‘Stringent Action’ Against Drug Traffickers

Chairs 5th UT level meeting of NCORD

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the 5th UT level meeting of Narco Coordination Center (NCORD) today.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, senior officers of Police, J&K administration and concerned UT and central agencies.

The Lt Governor took appraisal of the action taken on the directions passed during 4th NCORD meeting and discussed the comprehensive strategy both for the UT and District Level initiatives to counter the menace of drug abuse.

The Lt Governor also discussed action plan prepared by the task force, headed by Special DG (Crime) A.K. Choudhary.

The Lt Governor called for enhanced coordination between all the security and drug law enforcement agencies.

“The action plan of the task force highlights the UT administration’s zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics,” he said.

The Lt Governor called for stringent action against the drug traffickers, increased IEC activities, involvement of communities and capacity building of police officers and drug enforcement agencies.

Higher Education and School Education department and concerned officers were directed to intensify awareness campaigns and make Nasha Mukt Panchayat Abhiyaan a mass movement. Instructions were issued to District officers to ensure effective use of the Nidaan portal and to follow the directions of the NCORD meeting in letter and spirit. During the meeting Special DG (Crime) Sh. A.K.Choudhary briefed the chair on the agenda points and the measures put in place to effectively tackle the menace of drugs.

R K Goyal, ACS, Home Department; RR Swain, Special DG CID; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; ADGPs; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and other senior officers of Police and Civil administration also attended the meeting.

