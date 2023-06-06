Four to Five more Yatri Niwas coming up for Amarnath Pilgrims: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that four to five more Yatri Niwas are coming up to accommodate and facilitate Amarnath Pilgrims while a road from Chandanwari to Baltal is also in the pipe-line.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Jammu, LG Sinha said that four to five Yatri Niwas will come up at Baltal, Nunwan Camp and one at entry point to Kashmir near the Walnut factory. “This will help accommodate pilgrims and facilitate them smoothly,” he said.

The LG said that a road from Chandanwari to Baltal is also in the pipe-line. “DPRs of the road stretch will be completed shortly. The road will save the time of pilgrims and help more devotees have the glimpse of holy Shiv Lingam at the cave shrine of Amarnath,” he said.

Present on the occasion, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri said his ministry will approve all the Yatri Niwas suggested by the UT administration. “Let the DPRs come, we will ensure fast-track funding of these projects,” he said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print