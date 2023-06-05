Temp Rises, Dry Weather Forecast

Srinagar: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather, temperature recorded a rise at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 10.4°C against 9.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.1°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 8.4°C against 8.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.7°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 4.0°C against 5.1°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 8.2°C against 9.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 8.5°C against 8.1°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.6°C against 3.2°C on previous night and it was below normal by 4.0 °C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 21.0°C against 18.6°C on the previous night and it was 4.5°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 11.3°C (below normal by 1.4°C), Batote 14.0°C (1.0°C below normal), Katra 18.7°C (3.1°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 9.5°C (below normal by 2.1°C). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of 6.2°C, he said.

From June 4-12, he said, the weather is going to be mainly dry but a brief spell of showers and thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. (GNS)

