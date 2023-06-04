Visits Budgam- Govt committed to addressing developmental issues: LG

Budgam: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Budgam District and addressed a public function at Beerwah Town Hall Ground, today.

Addressing a large gathering, the Lt Governor lauded the PRI members and District Administration for their commitment and dedication towards the welfare of the people.

“Budgam is rapidly achieving all-round development and it has been possible because of the hard work, competence, integrity and excellent coordination between PRIs and district administration,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor highlighted several infrastructure projects of unprecedented magnitude undertaken by the District Administration.

“These projects are being implemented at an unprecedented speed for ease of living and to evolve a holistic strategy to transform Budgam into a hub of education and entrepreneurship,” he added.

He said the transformation journey of all the districts of Jammu Kashmir over the last three years is the reflection of the resolve of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the UT Government to convert the challenges into opportunities and ushered in a new era of progress and prosperity.

“In the last 34 months, our effort has been to build the J&K UT of people’s dream and fulfill the aspirations of all sections of society so they can contribute to the nation’s progress. We have ensured that benefits of growth reach all sections and improve the life of common man,” said the Lt Governor.

Not only speed of project execution increased ten times but also the projects delayed for decades are being completed at a faster pace. We have completed 1500 such projects at a cost of Rs 2500 crores which were pending for 5 to 20 years, he observed.

“From roads to healthcare, we are seeing the beginning of a qualitative change and growth in infrastructure that has given new hope and confidence to all sections of society, improved investment climate and scripting J&K’s bright future,” the Lt Governor further added.

With greater commitment and accountability in the system, we have taken decisive steps to empower youth, women, artisans and farmers. A number of measures to address challenges in agriculture and allied sector will improve productivity, infrastructure and stimulate crop diversification, said the Lt Governor.

He also underscored the measures undertaken for creation of infrastructure in agriculture and allied sector, increasing employment opportunities, connecting youth with agriculture, promoting Agriculture startups, and bringing prosperity in the lives of small and marginal farmers.

The people of J&K and the representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions are working shoulder to shoulder with the administration in promoting Ease of Living and creating an Aspirational Society. This is the right time for J&K to move ahead and make significant contributions in realizing the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, he said.

At Beerwah, the Lt Governor made some important announcements including the allocation of 5000 new houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to the District by the J&K Administration within a period of one week. Prestigious NIFT institute is also coming up at Budgam, he said.

By the end of this month, 100% digitization of land records of Budgam will be done; besides 70% households in the district will be connected with the tap water connection. I am hopeful that by the month of December, all the households of the district will get Nal se Jal, said the Lt Governor.

He also assured funding for promotion of Beerwah caves as tourist destinations, and early completion of recruitment process for Anganwadi Sangini and Sahayika.

The long pending demand of the people of Budgam for district hospital is being fulfilled and 71 kanal of land has been identified for the district hospital. Soon tendering process will be completed and work will be started in coming three months, said the Lt Governor.

Land has also been allotted for setting up the campus of the Cluster University in the district, he noted.

The Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the administration to address the developmental issues and concerns of the people.

The Chewdara Primary Health Center taken up under the Languishing project by JKIDFC will be made operational soon to benefit 30,000 people. Apart from this, Primary Health Centers at Nowpora, Talpora, Hanjura, Aripanthan and Nursing Hostel of Charar-e-Sharif have also been completed under Languishing Project, the Lt Governor said.

The work on the ring road project and Multi-level parking is going on at a fast pace. It is being ensured that all the projects are completed within the time frame, he added.

The Lt Governor also shared the vision for developing Budgam’s three important tourist destinations – Tosamaidan, Doodh Pathri and Yusmarg as modern and national level tourist destinations to increase tourist influx which will promote local business and boost the local economy.

He also appreciated District Administration, Police and PRI members for their efforts in making Budgam drug-free.

Nazir Ahmad Khan, Chairperson, District Development Council Budgam expressed gratitude towards Lt Governor led UT Government for giving top priority to the welfare of the common people through its citizen centric policies. He also projected various issues of public importance.

Syed Abdul Lateef Bukhari, Mirwaiz Central Kashmir praised the UT Administration for making committed efforts to ensure a peaceful and progressive environment in Jammu Kashmir.

Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Sh Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Sh Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Budgam; PRI members; senior officials and people in large numbers were present.

