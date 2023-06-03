DGP For Expediting Work Within Stipulated Time

Chairs meeting of Task force for implementation CCTV surveillance System
Srinagar : Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh, on Friday chaired a meeting of the task force committee to review the progress of the J&K wide CCTV Surveillance system project.
Speaking on the occasion, according to a police spokesman, the DGP impressed upon the Police officers and representatives of the companies to expedite the work and complete the work within the stipulated time.
He said that the timelines should be respected and achieved as per plan. He impressed upon the officers to accelerate the speed of work without compromising on the quality of the work.
He impressed upon the officers to resolve all issues and directed to remove hurdles if any as quick as possible.
Earlier, ADGP (Coord/Hqrs) PHQ, M K Sinha briefed the DGP about the various issues related to completion of work on the project work.
There was threadbare discussions on the different components of the projects, and valuable suggestions were exchanged.
The meeting was attended by ADGP Hqrs/Coordination M.K. Sinha, IGP Hqrs B.S. Tuti, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, AIG Provision & Transport Gurinderpal Singh, AIG Tech. Manoj Pandith, DySP IT Junaid Hakeem, DySP (P&T) Sourab Prashar and representatives of Elcosta in person.
DIG DKR Range Sunil Gupta, DIG UR Range Mohd. Suleman Choudhary, DIG RP Range Dr. Mohammad Haseeb Mughal, DIG SKR Rayees Mohammad Bhat, DIG Traffic Jammu Shridhar Patil and representatives of TCIL and Earenst & Young attended the meeting online.