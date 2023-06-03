Committed for investment, innovation in AYUSH: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said he was committed to making Jammu and Kashmir a hub of medical and wellness tourism, noting the setting up of several AYUSH hospitals and wellness centres in the J&K.

Speaking at an event organised by the Ministry of Ayush at the University of Kashmir, the LG said J&K has been a major centre of the Indian Systems of Medicine (ISM) since “ancient times”.

According to Kalhana’s Rajtarangini, a well-developed Ayurveda hospital was functional in “those days”, Sinha told the gathering of health professionals and practitioners of ISM. Kalhana wrote that J&K had flourishing Ayurvedic drug manufacturing units and Ayurvedic pharmacies, he said.

Sinha made the remarks while addressing a consultative meeting on ‘Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission – Heal in India, Heal by India’, organised by National Commission for Indian System of Medicine, Ministry of AYUSH.

J&K is bestowed with nature’s bounty and rich medicinal plants giving it tremendous potential for startups, LG Sinha said.

“We are committed for investment and innovation in AYUSH and to strengthen the traditional system of medicines,” he said.

J&K is fully prepared to become an important centre of AYUSH and ‘Heal in India’ campaign, which will not only promote medical tourism in the Union Territory, but also create immense business and employment opportunities in the health care sector, he said.

The LG also highlighted several milestones achieved in J&K in the AYUSH sector.

Sinha said Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital at Akhnoor and Unani Medical College and Hospital at Ganderbal have been set up, besides upgrading 442 AYUSH dispensaries.

Five more 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospitals in Kulgam, Kathua, Kupwara, Kishtwar and Samba have been approved, he said.

Six specialised AYUSH wellness centres have been approved for popular tourist destinations, including Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonamarg. Three of these are already operational, he added.

Sinha expressed satisfaction over the recently concluded third tourism working group meet of G20 countries, the Y20 event conducted here as well as an event linked to World Milk Day conducted on Thursday.

“Such type of international events were held after a long time, even first time in J&K,” the LG said.

“I believe that when we conduct such kind of successful events, it results in reinforcing the beliefs of people,” he added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print