J&K placed ahead of all UTs in providing housing for all

Srinagar: The Union Ministry of Rural Development has allotted additional 1,99,550 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna-Gramin (PMAY-G) to UT of Jammu Kashmir to saturate the AwaasPlus permanent Waiting List during the year 2023-24. The newly targeted houses shall be sanctioned by the Rural Development Department by 30 June, 2023. The massive allocation for J&K, under flagship scheme, is also the highest across all UTs in India.

The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh for giving top priority to the Union Territory of J&K and fulfilling the dreams of lakhs of families.

In a tweet, the Lt Governor said: “Extremely grateful to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji & Union Minister @MoRD_GoI, Hon’ble Shri @girirajsinghbjp Ji for allotting PMAY(G) target of additional 1,99,550 houses in favour of J&K UT, which will be a momentous step towards achieving the objective of Housing for All”.

The Lt Governor further said that the UT government is committed to fulfill the promises for the welfare of the underprivileged and the dreams of poor families to have their own houses. “The massive allocation under PMAY (G) will ensure rapid development of rural J&K,” the Lt Governor said.

Overall scheme covers 3.85 lakhs (both SECC & AwassPlus beneficiaries in the UT. Since the inception of the programme and in alignment to the objective of the programme, i.e ‘Housing for All’, Union Territory government has sanctioned 1.98 lakh houses under SECC and Awaas+ categories and has completed 1.34 lakh houses till date.

