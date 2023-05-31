Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia announced for kin of civilian killed in Anantnag

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday approved an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of Deepu Kumar who was killed allegedly by militants in Anantnag district, officials said.

Kumar (27), who worked at a circus in the district’s Janglat Mandi area, was gunned down by militants when he had gone to the market to buy milk around 8.30 pm on Monday.

The Lt Governor also approved Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in a tragic bus accident in Jammu and Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured, they officials said.

Ten Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims, most of them from Bihar, were killed and 57 others injured on Tuesday when their bus skidded off the road and rammed into the railing of a bridge before falling off it.

Last evening Manoj Sinha also condemned the attack and said the government and the entire nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with the family.

Leaders of all political parties also expressed their condemnation.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet, “Deeply anguished by yet another attack on an innocent civilian in Anantnag. Deepu eked out his living by working at an amusement park. My heart goes out to his family in this hour of grief. This speaks volumes about GOI’s policy which have been a monumental failure in J-K.”

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Pained by the news of yet another targeted attack against a civilian in Anantnag area of South Kashmir. The murder of Deepak who worked with a travelling circus to earn an honest living is an abomination and I condemn this militant attack unreservedly. May Deepak’s soul rest in peace.”

Condemning the killing, Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad said “terrorism is a menace that needs to be fought by all collectively”.

“Strongly condemn the heinous act of killing Deepu of Udhampur by terrorists in Anantnag. Terrorism is a menace that needs to be fought by us collectively. It is a curse against humanity!” Azad said in a tweet.

He also expressed solidarity with the victim’s family and urged the authorities to bring the culprits to justice.

Sajad Lone, chairman of the People’s Conference, tweeted, “…In wonderment how does the killing of a civilian help anybody. Deepu was here in search of livelihood for himself and his family. And May Allah burn in hell those thugs who killed him.”

