Rains continue, more forecast as most places record below normal temp in J&K

Srinagar’: Rains continued to lash Jammu and Kashmir and barring Pahalgam and Kupwara, night temperature recorded below normal on Wednesday.

The meteorological department here has also forecast widespread intermittent light to moderate rain, thunder and lightning with possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds at few places till Friday.

A meteorological department official here that in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, Srinagar received 16.2mm of rain, Qazigund 7.6mm, Pahalgam traces, Kupwara 0.4mm, Kupwara 10.6mm, Gulmarg 8.8mm, Jammu 1.3mm, Banihal 11.8mm, Botote 33.6mm, Katra 4.8mm and Bhaderwah 13.4mm.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 11.6°C against 11.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.9°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 10.2°C against 11.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.9°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 7.8°C against 8.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 11.2°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 9.1°C against 8.3°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 5.0°C against 4.0°C on previous night and it was below normal by 2.6°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 18.0°C against 20.6°C on the previous night and it was 7.5°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 10.5°C (below normal by 2.2°C), Batote 11.7°C (2.2°C below normal), Katra 16.1°C (5.7°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 10.8°C (below normal by 0.8°C). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of 4.8°C, he said. (GNS)

