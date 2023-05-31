J&K govt appoints Shafaat Yehya as nodal officer for PMU

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir Government on Wednesday appointed Shafaat Yehya, Joint Director (Budgets) as nodal officer for the project monitoring unit (PMU) in the Finance department.

According to an order, Shafaat Yehya has been nominated as nodal officer of the PMU.

The administrative council headed by LG Manoj Sinha had last month approved creation of the PMU for maintenance, up-gradation and modifications of IT enabled systems being implemented in the Finance Department which include BEAMS, JKPaysys, PROOF, EMPOWERMENT portal, E-Audit portal, Mera Vetan, GRAS, GPF system, DBT, PFMS and E-Billing System etc.

The PMU would also look after affairs of the Jammu & Kashmir Infrastructure Development Corporation (JKIDC)—

