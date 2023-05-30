Lt Governor Announces Ex-Gratia For Next Kin Of Deepu, Who Was Killed Yesterday By Militants In Anantnag

Srinagar”The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for the next of kin of Deepu, who was killed by militants in Anantnag on 29th May 2023.

According to statement, The Lt Governor has also approved Rs. 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a tragic bus accident today in Jammu and Rs. 50,000 each for those seriously injured.

He has directed the district administration to take care of the treatment and provide all assistance to the bereaved families, reads the statement.(GNS)

